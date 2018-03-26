Norway on the Edge

Oil-rich Norway faces a steep output drop in a decade unless it steps up the search for new energy resources. Environmentalists are throwing up obstacles, first with an unprecedented lawsuit against Arctic drilling and now with a legal challenge to a tax incentive that allows unprofitable companies to claim most of their exploration costs as an immediate cash refund instead of an expense deduction later. Exploration would suffer if the refund is deemed illegal state aid and Norway has to dismantle the program.