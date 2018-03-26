May Stands by Aide Following Allegations of Brexit Vote Fraud

Prime Minister Theresa May has full confidence in her Political Secretary, Stephen Parkinson, following allegations the pro-Brexit campaign group he worked for flouted election law, the premier’s spokesman said.

Shahmir Sanni, a self-styled whistleblower who worked on the 2016 campaign and had an 18-month relationship with Parkinson, claims the official campaign, Vote Leave, had links to another campaign group, BeLeave.

Sanni alleges Vote Leave used the link to bypass strict legal spending limits imposed on political campaigns. Vote Leave denies any wrongdoing.