JD Sports in Deal to Acquire Finish Line for $558 Million

JD Sports Fashion Plc agreed to buy U.S. sportswear retailer Finish Line Inc., seeking to snatch away a company in which Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct International Plc has built a stake.

The agreement is valued at a total of $558 million. Ashley’s Sports Direct International, a U.K. rival of JD Sports, is the second-largest shareholder in Indianapolis-based Finish Line, with a 9.9 percent stake. Ashley’s company also holds an indirect interest of 32 percent, according to a Sports Direct statement on Feb. 20.

A purchase of Finish Line, which operates concessions in Macy’s department stores, would give JD a significant presence in the U.S. sports market after the U.K. company expanded into other European countries.

JD shares rose as much as 3.5 percent early Monday in London, with Sports Direct up as much as 0.4 percent.

“This is a landmark day for JD and will be transformational for the business,” JD Sports Executive Chairman Peter Cowgill said in a statement Monday, calling the deal a step toward increasing the company’s global scale.

Sports Direct did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Due to the distinct geographies in which the two companies operate, JD Sports doesn’t see any significant adjustments in headcount, the company said. The deal, valued at $13.50 per Finish Line share in cash, represents a 28 percent premium to the closing price on Friday.

The acquisition is subject to the approval of JD Sports and Finish Line shareholders, with completion expected no earlier than June.