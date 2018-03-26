dia Weighs Operating Stressed Coal Plants Via State-Run Firms

India is considering operating about 40 gigawatts of stressed coal-fired plants through state-run power companies, power minister R.K. Singh said Monday.

The proposal to run the projects through a special-purpose vehicle formed by state-run NTPC Ltd., Power Finance Corp. and Rural Electrification Corp. aims to make them economically viable for eventual sale.

Identified stressed plants may get power-purchase agreements for nearly 40-50 percent capacity and the rest may need to be sold on the spot market, Singh said in New Delhi.

A recent revision of loan repayment norms for stressed power assets may push 75 gigawatts of projects that are facing financial problems toward bankruptcy, according to a letter written by industry lobby group Association of Power Producers to Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel earlier this month.

— With assistance by Rajesh Kumar Singh