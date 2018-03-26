Goldman Conducts Review After Allegations of 1994 Sexual Assault

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. conducted a fresh review after a woman claimed she was sexually assaulted in 1994 while working for the investment bank in London.

She alleges that the behavior occurred during a dinner with “a group of drunk male colleagues” from the foreign-exchange business, according to Financial News, which reported Monday on the allegations and the bank’s response.

The firm reviewed its records and determined that neither the woman nor her lawyer made any claims of sexual assault at the time, said Sebastian Howell, a spokesman for the New York-based bank. The bank’s 1994 investigation found that she was the “subject of offensive and inappropriate behavior.”

“We viewed this behavior as completely unacceptable then and we still hold that view,” he said in an emailed statement. “Three of the men involved immediately lost their jobs and two others were disciplined.”

The story received media attention in 1994, when three employees in the foreign-exchange business resigned after a woman made sexual harassment allegations. The woman alleges she was bitten by a male colleague, called names and had pornographic material placed on her desk, according to Financial News.

The bank began the recent review after the woman, who left the bank in 1995, wrote an email to Lloyd Blankfein last year with the subject line “attempted rape 1994,” the London-based newspaper said. She also set up a website called standuptogoldmansachs.com to tell her story, the paper said.

“My career and health never recovered,” she wrote on the website.

The woman, whom the paper didn’t identify, has spoken with Sally Boyle, Goldman’s international head of human capital management, and the bank has offered to meet with her, the paper said.

— With assistance by Max Abelson