GMC Is Going After Jeep With a New Off-Road Line

With General Motors Co.’s militaristic off-road Hummer brand relegated to the dustbin of history in its 2009 bankruptcy, the Detroit automaker’s going to use its GMC truck division to re-establish some trail credibility.

GMC will offer AT4 branded off-road models for every vehicle in its lineup within two years, starting with the new Sierra pickup truck that goes on sale this fall, the company said Monday ahead of the New York International Auto Show.

While GMC will still aim to maintain its upscale position in the truck and SUV market, the AT4 package gives it a way to compete with Jeep. The Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV moneymaker brags that all its models can handle rough riding, with its most-rugged Wrangler -- the Rubicon Recon edition -- able to tackle the storied Rubicon Trail in California. Other competitors are also expanding off-road offerings, with GM’s crosstown rival Ford Motor Co. bringing back the rugged Bronco and planning a smaller SUV that shares its off-road sensibilities.

The Sierra AT4 will be equipped with heavy-duty shocks, a lifted suspension, off-road tires, hill descent control and other features that make it ready to rumble on tough terrain.