Deutsche Bank's Rates Head Wisnia Said to Join Eisler

Deutsche Bank AG’s head of rates and foreign exchange Sam Wisnia has left to join Edward Eisler’s $2.6 billion macro hedge fund Eisler Capital, according to people briefed on his move who asked not to be identified.

Wisnia was promoted to his latest position at Deutsche Bank last year when the lender combined the foreign exchange and rates units under him. Kemal Askar will continue to lead global rates, Jonathan Tinker and Russell LaScala will co-head global foreign exchange, and all will report to Ram Nayak, according to a Deutsche Bank memo seen by Bloomberg.

Officials for Deutsche Bank and Eisler declined to comment. Wisnia did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Wisnia is leaving as Deutsche Bank struggles to revive revenue after years of cost cutting and scaling back risk. Revenue from trading shrank 27 percent in the fourth quarter. Chief Executive Office John Cryan still awarded what he called “generous” bonuses to the investment bank for last year, warning that variable pay for the current year will be worse if performance doesn’t pick up.

Eisler Capital was one of Europe’s largest hedge-fund startups in 2016 when Eisler, the former co-head of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s global securities unit, launched it.