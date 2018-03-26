China's First Ever Yuan Oil Futures Begin Trading in Shanghai

China launched its first ever crude-futures contract as the world’s biggest oil buyer seeks to wield greater power over pricing and challenge benchmarks in the U.S. and Europe.

The long-awaited yuan-denominated futures on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange traded at 440.20 yuan a barrel ($69.70) at 9:01 a.m. local time. The contracts, which are open to foreign investors, end years of delays and setbacks since China’s first attempt to list the securities in 1993. The two major dollar-based oil benchmarks, Brent in London and West Texas Intermediate in New York, traded near $70.95 a barrel and $66.42 a barrel, respectively.

