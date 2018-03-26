Berkshire Hathaway Says Knauf Made Offer for USG at $42 a Share

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. said Knauf entities earlier this month made a non-binding offer for USG Corp. at $42 a share, and the two held discussions on the proposed transaction.

Berkshire has so far not agreed to support any plan or proposal by Knauf, and there are no agreements between the two parties, according to a filing on Monday. Knauf has not responded to Berkshire’s proposed options on the purchase.

USG, with a market value of $4.7 billion, makes building materials used in residential and commercial properties. The shares closed at $33.51 on March 23.