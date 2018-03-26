Bank of Ghana Cuts Key Interest Rate to Four-Year Low of 18%

Ghana cut its benchmark interest rate to the lowest in four years as inflation is slowing toward the central bank’s target.

The Bank of Ghana reduced the rate by 200 basis points to 18 percent, Governor Ernest Addison told reporters in the capital, Accra, on Monday. Underlying inflation pressures are subdued, he said.

Lower borrowing costs may further boost expansion in Africa’s fastest-growing economy. While inflation at 10.6 percent in February still exceeded the 6 percent to 10 percent target band, the rate has almost halved in the last two years and a stable cedi could help rein in price growth even further.

“The inflation outlook is favorable because of lower crude prices, a 30 percent cut in electricity tariffs and a stable currency,” Courage Martey, an economist at Databank Group, said by phone before the announcement.

The bank has lowered the key rate by 800 basis points since 2016.

