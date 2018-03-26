Balyasny Hedge Fund Firm Loses About 10 Macro Traders

Dmitry Balyasny’s hedge fund firm saw about 10 macro traders leave last week as two of its main multistrategy funds lost money this year and it moved to reduce costs.

Some employees were cut from Balyasny Asset Management’s Anthem training program, which has given managers small pools of money to invest, said people with knowledge of the matter. Portfolio managers Chris Langman, who was based in London, and Rahul Rathore, who was in New York, were among those who left, the people said.

The moves follow the hiring of former Citadel trader Tim Wilkinson earlier this year as head of macro investing in London. The cuts are part of a shift toward employing fewer managers who can run larger pools of money, the people said. Chicago-based Balyasny, which oversees almost $13 billion, said it hired Wilkinson to “help scale the business” in London, according to a letter sent to investors at the time.

Earlier this month two other portfolio managers left the firm. London-based Peter Williams is joining Point72 Asset Management, and New York-based Hui Huang Lee was hired by ExodusPoint Capital Management, a new firm founded by Michael Gelband.

Scott Schroeder, who helped Balyasny found the firm in 2001, did not reply to an email seeking comment. The managers declined to comment.

The Atlas Enhanced fund fell 2.6 percent this year through March 16, according to an investor document, while the Atlas Global Investments fund declined 1.8 percent.