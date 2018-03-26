Japan's Abe Defends Scandal Response as More Voters Turn Away

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was on the defensive again Monday as he took another hammering in the polls.

An Asahi News Network poll conducted over the weekend showed approval for Abe fell 11.7 percentage points from last month to 32.6 percent, while disapproval rose 13.2 points to 54.9 points. A separate Nikkei newspaper poll found 42 percent of respondents approved of the premier, while 49 percent disapproved.

Abe faced renewed questions in parliament Monday over the sale of public land at a fraction of its value to a school operator with links to his wife.

Abe has repeatedly apologized, while denying that either he or his wife, Akie, were involved in the transaction or the alteration of documents. On Monday, he told a parliamentary committee he would take responsibility if his statements about Akie were found to contain any lies.

While support for opposition parties remains weak, it is rising, and public anger has cast a shadow over Abe’s prospects of winning a third term as ruling party president in a September election. The allegations of cronyism have also sparked calls for Finance Minister Taro Aso to resign, and are reducing Abe’s chances of achieving his long-held ambition of changing the pacifist constitution.

Revelations this month that the ministry had doctored documents relating to the land sale to the operator of a kindergarten run on pre-war nationalist lines renewed public anger over the scandal, which has simmered for a year. The suicide of a junior finance ministry official over the controversy has also soured sentiment. The most common reason for disapproval given by respondents to the Nikkei poll was a lack of trustworthiness.

Call for Akie

In some relief for Abe, a senior finance ministry official told parliament Monday that neither the prime minister’s office nor Aso had ordered changes to the documents, nor were they involved. The next test for the premier may come on Tuesday, when Nobuhisa Sagawa, a former ministry official who resigned over his role in overseeing the transaction, is scheduled to testify in the Diet.

Almost half of those surveyed in the ANN poll said Abe’s entire cabinet should step down, and 63 percent said his wife should testify in parliament.

A separate poll conducted a week ago by Kyodo news found former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba was the most popular candidate to become party leader in September, with 25.4 percent of respondents picking him. Second was Shinjiro Koizumi, son of a popular former prime minister, with Abe in third place.

Public approval is not necessarily the main factor in the selection of a new leader of the main ruling Liberal Democratic Party, who will be chosen by its members.

— With assistance by Takashi Hirokawa