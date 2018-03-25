Petrus Imperial From '82 Vintage Fetches $64,200

A six-liter Imperial of Petrus 1982 sold for 45,410 pounds ($64,200) at a Sotheby’s auction in London as the vineyard in Bordeaux’s Pomerol appellation accounted for three of the top 10 lots in the sale.

Imperials of Chateau Latour and Chateau Mouton-Rothschild 1982 sold for 17,328 pounds and 16,133 pounds respectively, while a three-liter double magnum of Petrus ’82 fetched 21,510 pounds, according to emailed results from the auction house.

Six-liter Imperials of Petrus and other leading Bordeaux vineyards at auction. Source: Sotheby’s

The 1982 vintage is rated by critics as among the top of the past half century, with prices reflecting both the quality and the increasing scarcity of the wines. Large-format bottles may also command a premium because of rarity.

The sale on March 21 also featured magnums from banner vintages of the 1940s, including a Mouton-Rothschild 1945 for 29,875 pounds, a Chateau Cheval Blanc 1947 for 23,900 pounds and a Petrus 1947 for 22,705 pounds.

“Bordeaux led the way” in the sale, according to Stephen Mould, head of Sotheby’s Wine, Europe, in an emailed statement, while noting “healthy demand for fine wine across the board.”

From Burgundy a 12-bottle Domaine de la Romanee-Conti 1998 Assortment fetched 33,460 pounds, while six bottles of Richebourg 2005 Domaine de la Romanee-Conti sold for 16,730 pounds.