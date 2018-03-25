Irish Border Brexit Issue Must Be Settled by Law, Labour Says

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May is facing another Brexit hurdle after the opposition Labour Party announced it’s pushing for a legal commitment to avoid a hard border with Ireland after Britain leaves the European Union.

The party’s Brexit spokesman, Keir Starmer, on Sunday said Labour wants to enshrine in legislation what is currently only a pledge by the government to avoid buildings, customs posts and cameras at Northern Ireland’s border crossings.

The move adds to the challenges May must resolve as key Brexit bills struggle to make their way through Parliament.

Britain and the EU this month reached a provisional deal on the 21-month post-Brexit transition and both sides have signed off on significant parts of the withdrawal treaty. But the issue of how to keep the Irish border invisible looms large, with a series of talks on the subject scheduled for April.

David Davis on March 25. Photographer: Jeff Overs/BBC

Labour backs staying in a customs union with the EU, which it says would solve the border issue at a stroke. May, however, has ruled out such a step, with many Conservative lawmakers demanding that Britain makes a clean break with the EU.

Brexit Secretary David Davis said technological developments mean there is no question of returning “to the border of the past” even in the worst-case scenario.

“We will find an option C” if necessary, Davis said on the BBC’s “Andrew Marr Show” on Sunday. “There is a risk in trying to focus just on the downsides because the real likely outcome -- the overwhelmingly likely outcome -- is option A. Option A is that we get a free-trade agreement, we get a customs agreement. All of those make the Northern Ireland issue much, much easier to solve."