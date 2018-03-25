Former Catalan Leader Puigdemont Arrested in Germany

Police detained former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont as he crossed into Germany from Denmark by car.

Puigdemont was attempting to return to Belgium after a visit to Finland, his lawyer Jaume Alonso-Cuevillas said by phone Sunday. A spokesman for the German police also confirmed the arrest.

Carles Puigdemont Photographer: Jasper Juinen/Getty Images

A Spanish Supreme Court judge on Friday reactivated an international arrest warrant for Puigdemont, who fled to Belgium in October after his attempt to declare independence from Spain led Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to sack his government. Puigdemont and many of his inner circle from the separatist leadership face charges of rebellion for holding an illegal referendum and seeking to split from Spain.

German police acting on an international warrant arrested Puigdemont on the A7 highway at 11:19 a.m., according to the police in the northern German state of Schleswig-Holstein.

Puigdemont "is currently in the custody of police,” Uwe Keller, a police spokesman, said by phone, declining to further comment on what the next steps are.