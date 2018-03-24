Weekend Reads From Balance of Power

Want to receive this post in your inbox every morning? Sign up for the Balance of Power newsletter, and follow Bloomberg Politics on Twitter and Facebook for more.

A worker sweeps the floor in front of a furnace at a steel processing facility in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. U.S. President Donald Trump yesterday put new pressure on Nafta negotiations by ordering steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada and Mexico starting May 1 if he’s not satisfied with talks. Click here for more from Bloomberg’s week in photos. Photographer: Mauricio Palos/Bloomberg

Why America is So Scared of China’s Biggest Tech Company

U.S. politicians may not be able to pronounce “Huawei,” but they’re convinced it’s a threat to national security. Max Chafkin and Joshua Brustein examine the reasons they’re so worried.

This Austrian Activist Took on Facebook in Europe. He’s Ready to Do It Again

With Facebook under fire from policymakers in the U.S. and Europe, Stephanie Bodoni sits down with Max Schrems, a 30-year-old lawyer who has a stack of lawsuits ready to be filed under GDPR, the EU’s new privacy regulation.

Macron Wants Europe to Forget Facebook Fears and Embrace A.I.

Helene Fouquet and Marie Mawad take a look at French President Emmanuel Macron’s efforts to get Europeans to relax about the use of their information, a tough task amid the outrage about reports on Facebook’s data sharing practices.

Kushner’s N.J. Trump Tower Got $200 Million Citigroup Loan

Dakin Campbell, David Kocieniewski and Caleb Melby exclusively report on financing that Trump’s son-in-law’s family company got for a luxury apartment tower and how it amounts to a coup for the beleaguered Kushner Cos. and its partners, which have struggled to find lenders.

Inside the Secret Plot to Reverse Brexit

Tim Ross and Kitty Donaldson profile Chuka Umunna, the charismatic, 39-year-old member of Parliament who’s leading the effort to undo the 2016 referendum as Remainers sense for the first time they might be able to win.

Disillusionment Is Sweeping Eastern Europe

For three weeks, people in the Slovak capital of Bratislava left work on Friday, headed to the main square and jingled their keys in unison to demand a new government. This week, they got one. Marek Strzelecki, Ladka Mortkowitz Bauerova and Zoltan Simon have more on the latest events in Europe's volatile east.

No Longer a Secret: How Israel Destroyed Syria's Nuclear Reactor

A Haaretz investigation went behind the scenes of the 2007 strike on “The Cube,” shortly before it became an active nuclear reactor and the fallout that followed.

And finally … Bloomberg Pursuits’s John deBary has a tip on how to upgrade your bar. Try one of the bitter liqueurs that a handful of U.S. producers are boldly endeavoring to make stateside as Italian amaro, and cocktails mixed with them, have become increasingly popular in the land of Bud. See the Bloomberg Pursuits website for that piece and others.