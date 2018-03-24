Row in Italy's Center-Right Raises Risk of Populist Government

A row between Italy’s League leader Matteo Salvini and ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi has raised the prospect of a government formed by the League and the Five Star Movement -- a worst-case populist pact that alarms investors.

In accord with the anti-establishment Five Star, Salvini fractured the center-right coalition by failing to back Berlusconi’s candidate for the job of speaker of the Senate in a vote late Friday. The ballots for speakers of both houses of parliament, which will last through the weekend, are a first clue to new alliances after both the center-right and Five Star failed to win a majority in March 4 general elections.

Silvio Berlusconi, center, and Matteo Salvini, right. Photographer: Alessia Pierdomenico/Bloomberg

A jubilant Luigi Di Maio, Five Star’s leader, saw Salvini’s move as promising for efforts to form the next government together. “Salvini kept his word. He was brave,” Di Maio told his advisers, newspaper La Stampa reported Saturday. “And this is a great signal for the government.”

Di Maio’s office declined to confirm the report, saying that Five Star appreciated Salvini’s coherence and the fact that he did what he had said he would do.

Populist Fears

Investors in Italy, and the country’s European Union partners, fear a populist government could jeopardize state finances and a feeble economic recovery, as well as undermining the euro area because of their spending plans and demands for EU reform. Di Maio and Salvini, whose party overtook Berlusconi’s Forza Italia in the general elections, have taken the lead in negotiations for the speakers’ jobs.

The center-right could yet be salvaged. Berlusconi met Salvini and Giorgia Meloni, of the far-right Brothers of Italy party, at his Rome residence Saturday. The leaders agreed they would name new candidates for speakers in both houses of parliament, newswire Ansa reported.

The center-right has long been divided over Five Star, with Salvini open to an alliance, while Berlusconi has been pushing for a pact with the center-left Democratic Party.

Berlusconi’s party late Friday described as “an act of cold hostility” the League’s vote for ex-minister Anna Maria Bernini as Senate speaker. While she is a member of Berlusconi’s party, she wasn’t its selected candidate.

Unity Broken

The former premier’s office said that the Senate vote, “on the one hand breaks the unity of the center-right coalition, and on the other reveals a plan for a League-Five Star government.”

Forza Italia had selected former minister Paolo Romani as its candidate for the Senate job, but Salvini’s senators voted against him. Salvini’s decision is seen by Forza Italia as yielding to Five Star, which had ruled out backing Romani or any candidate with a judicial conviction. Romani has been convicted of embezzlement, an offense he denies.

Big hurdles still remain on the way to populist power. Di Maio and Salvini both claim the premiership. Adding to the challenges, Five Star’s political base is among the poorer voters of southern Italy, while the League’s traditional support comes from the industrial north.

Support for a joint government has increased among Five Star and League voters. An SWG poll for Il Messaggero published Saturday showed 59 percent of Five Star voters and 58 percent of League voters support an administration formed by the two parties.

Salvini said Friday that the League’s choice was “a courageous and generous help to the coalition” to break a political deadlock.