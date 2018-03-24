Finland Ready to Arrest Catalan Separatist Leader

Finnish police are looking for the former president of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, and will detain him if he’s found, according to the Nordic country’s interior minister.

Finland received an extradition request on Friday from Spain, which also delivered additional documents to support an arrest, Kai Mykkanen, the minister, said by phone on Saturday. An arrest warrant has been issued for Puigdemont, whose whereabouts are unknown.

A Spanish Supreme Court judge on Friday filed preliminary charges against 13 Catalan separatist leaders, including Puigdemont, for their part in the push to break away from Spain last year. Pablo Llarena said the separatist leadership should be charged with rebellion for holding an illegal referendum and declaring independence from the state.

Puigdemont fled to Brussels immediately after that declaration in October and has remained in self-imposed exile ever since.