Airlines Draw U.K. Scrutiny Over Extra Fees

Airlines are coming under U.K. government pressure to disclose more information about hundreds of pounds worth of extra fees that can hit passengers after they book flights.

The U.K.’s Department for Transport intends to release an aviation strategy on the charges, which can cover changing a passenger’s name or reissuing boarding cards, Aviation Minister

Baroness Sugg said in an emailed statement.

“When passengers book flights, they can sometimes be hit with additional charges over and above the original quoted flight cost,” Sugg said. “Through our aviation strategy, we will explore ways to improve and enhance the information available, so passengers can make well-informed decisions before deciding who to fly with.”

The extra fees represented a large chunk of about $45 billion in ancillary revenue for 66 airlines in 2016, according to a report released by CarTrawler, a company that supplies transportation technology. Ryanair Holdings Plc. charges up to 160 pounds ($226) per passenger for a name-change and 20 pounds to reissue a boarding card at the airport, according to the airline’s website.

Tim Alderslade, chief executive officer of Airlines UK, said in a statement that the industry association will respond to the government’s strategy on charges later this year.

The Times reported the government’s plan earlier Saturday.