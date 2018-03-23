U.K. Watchdog Gets Warrant to Search Cambridge Analytica Offices

The U.K.’s top privacy watchdog was granted a warrant to search the offices of Cambridge Analytica in the wake of allegations that information on millions of Facebook Inc.’s users was scooped up without their consent, widening a probe that has cut the Internet giant’s share price by more than 10 percent this week.

The Information Commissioner’s Office said in a statement on Twitter Friday that a judge had granted the warrant to search the London offices. The watchdog is leading the probe with the backing of the European Union’s remaining 27 regulators, who earlier this week vowed to collaborate to get to the bottom of the “very serious allegation with far-reaching consequences.”

“We’re pleased with the decision of the judge and we plan to execute the warrant shortly,” the regulator says in the statement. “This is just one part of a larger investigation into the use of personal data for political purposes and we will now need time to collect and consider the evidence.”

Facebook has also come under pressure since the revelations that vast swathes of data was illegally held by Cambridge Analytica after it was obtained from a researcher who shared the data without the social network’s permission. According to published news reports, Cambridge University researcher Aleksandr Kogan created a personality-analysis app that was used by 270,000 Facebook users, who in turn gave the app permission to access data on themselves and their friends, ultimately exposing a network of 50 million people.

Earlier Friday, Cambridge Analytica said it is undertaking an independent third-party audit to verify that it does not hold any of the data. The company has links to U.S. President Donald Trump’s former adviser Stephen K. Bannon and major Republican donor Robert Mercer.

It had already suspended its chief executive officer, Alexander Nix, this week after he was filmed bragging about dirty tricks. He retains a large ownership stake in Cambridge Analytica’s affiliated companies, and many of its top executives share his history of questionable campaign techniques.

Cambridge Analytica apologized that one of its affiliate licensed Facebook data and derivatives from Global Science Research, and said it believed data had been obtained in line with Facebook’s terms of service and data protection laws.

It said the information was deleted at Facebook’s request, and that it has been in touch with the U.K. ICO since February 2017.