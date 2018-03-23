U.K. Labour Fires Spokesman After Second Brexit Referendum Call

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the opposition Labour Party, fired his Northern Ireland spokesman Owen Smith after he called for a second referendum on leaving the European Union, a clear sign he’s not ready to bow to the pressure from his lawmakers to adopt an anti-Brexit stance.

“Just been sacked by Jeremy Corbyn for my long held views on the damage Brexit will do to the Good Friday Agreement & the economy of the entire U.K.,” Smith said late Friday on Twitter. “Those views are shared by Labour members & supporters and I will continue to speak up for them, and in the interest of our country.”

The Labour Party’s announcement didn’t give a reason for Smith’s departure. On Friday morning he wrote an article in the Guardian calling for a second referendum. He has been replaced by Tony Lloyd.