Trade War Rips Through Farm World as Soybean, Hog Prices Tumble

Soybeans and hogs led agriculture markets lower after China slapped reciprocal tariffs on U.S. imports, putting commodities in the crossfire of an escalating trade war.

Included in China’s 128-item hit list are steel products, ethanol, almonds, fresh and dried fruits, and ginseng. The world’s biggest pork producer, consumer and importer is also planning a 25 percent tax on U.S. imports of the meat. June hog futures headed for the biggest weekly decline since early February in Chicago.

China Hits Back on Trump Tariffs as Europe Off Hook for Now

While Beijing has yet to target U.S. soybeans, speculation mounted that the oilseed could be next. That would be a huge blow to U.S. farmers, as American exports to the Asian country are worth about $14 billion annually. China is the world’s biggest buyer of the commodity, used to make animal feed, cooking oil and biofuel.

“The fear is that China will eventually target soybeans,” Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist at INTL FCStone Financial Inc. in Kansas City, Missouri, said in a telephone interview. “No one wants to be long ahead of the weekend and further trade actions.”

Soybean futures for May delivery fell as much as 2 percent to $10.0925 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade, the lowest for the contract since Feb. 12. Aggregate trading for this time of day is 58 percent above the 100-day average, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.