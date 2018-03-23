Target + Kroger: Maybe Not

One retailer under pressure from Amazon plus a grocery store under pressure from Amazon does not equal a solution.

Shares of Target Corp. and Kroger Co. jumped on Friday morning amid speculation they were in talks to merge. It would be a mammoth deal, creating a company with a combined market value in excess of $50 billion and annual revenue of almost $200 billion should it occur. CNBC later said there's no truth to the reports, but interestingly, Target and Kroger held onto some of their gains for much of the morning, suggesting there may be something to a combination that’s attractive to investors on both sides.

Smoke or Fire? Kroger spiked on a report that it was in talks to merge with Target. It lost some of that momentum after another report said that wasn't true, but was still up on Friday. Source: Bloomberg

Each company has something the other needs. Kroger has been lacking in formulating a plan for adapting to the e-commerce grocery push heralded by Amazon.com Inc.'s takeover of Whole Foods Market Inc. As for Target, it's been making strides in digital but needs a more differentiated and significant grocery operation. That Target sees groceries as a clear battleground was made clear by its decision to buy delivery startup Shipt Inc. last year. Combined, the two companies would have significant scale in groceries and household goods. But scale doesn't mean much unless you do something worthwhile with it.

Target's grocery shortcomings aren't new. It's had years to fix this on its own, but still seems to be grasping for a strategy, as Gadfly has noted. Efforts to improve its supply chain and increase organic offerings were smart, but that alone isn't going to defend Target's grocery business from encroachments by German giant Lidl, discounter Aldi and Amazon. Target's ability to capitalize on the Shipt acquisition and seize a large share of the grocery-delivery market remains to be seen.

As my Gadfly colleague Sarah Halzack has noted, it's puzzling Target hasn't made more progress in groceries given that CEO Brian Cornell was previously the head of PepsiCo Inc.'s food business before joining the retailer in 2014. He wouldn't be buying new ideas with an acquisition of Kroger, he would be buying a bigger grocery business and thousands of brick-and-mortar locations. Attempting a deal of this magnitude also risks leaving the combined company saddled with debt and crippling its ability to make necessary investments in innovation.

Bigger Isn't Always Better Both Target and Kroger have been showing signs of finding their footing and growing revenue on their own. Source: Bloomberg

Should Target offer a 30 percent premium to Kroger's unaffected price, it would be looking at a $42 billion transaction, including the grocer's more than $15 billion in net debt. There are ways to make the math work on a takeover, but still -- ouch.

A juicy premium would be ideal for Kroger investors tired of seeing the stock rocked by disappointing earnings and Amazon fears. But barring some questionable decision-making at Target, Kroger would do better to focus on finding an e-commerce deal akin to Walmart Inc.'s acquisition of Jet.com to bring on board more digital expertise. Kroger's $400 million offer for Boxed Wholesale, which sells household products in bulk, was reportedly rejected because it was lower than the startup's valuation.

The need to come up with a viable e-commerce grocery strategy is real. But there's something to be said for getting your own house in order before attempting a megamerger as a fix.

