Slovaks Hold Fresh Rallies Against New Cabinet Following Shuffle

Several thousand Slovaks marched in the capital Bratislava to protest against the government, a sign of continued public discontent over corruption that the resignation of former Prime Minister Robert Fico and a cabinet reshuffle failed to quell.

The post-communist European Union member has endured a month of political turbulence after the murder of a journalist investigating state corruption sparked the biggest demonstrations since the fall of communism. The march, organized by students on Friday, was smaller than a protest last week, in which tens of thousands of people took to the streets in several cities across the country of 5.4 million.

Read more how reporter’s murder forced out Slovakia’s premier

President Andrej Kiska appointed a new government on Thursday after the three coalition parties agreed to replace Fico, one of Europe’s longest-serving leaders who took his country into the euro zone and focused on building stronger social state.