Next's Wolfson Sees Easier Days Ahead After U.K. Retail Woes

Apparel chain Next Plc said it sees a more favorable pricing environment in the coming year after a tough 12 months in which retail failures piled up on the U.K.’s shopping streets.

The company now expects full-price sales growth of 1 percent in fiscal 2019, ending in January, up from 0.7 percent in 2018, the U.K.’s second-largest clothing retailer said Friday in a statement. Still, the company expects retail margins in the fiscal year to fall mainly as a result of lower like-for-like sales.

Next shares rose as much as 3.5 percent to 4,791 pence in early London trading.

Next’s results reflected rare stability amid a retail sector that has been in turmoil. A slowdown in consumer spending resulted in weak sales updates from home-improvement company Kingfisher Plc, fashion retailer Ted Baker Plc and suit seller Moss Bros Group Plc this week. Amid a surge in sourcing and labor costs, as well as the relentless rise of Amazon.com Inc., Toys “R” Us Inc.’s U.K. arm and electronics retailer Maplin both collapsed in February. Already-tough conditions were worsened by ill-timed bouts of snow from a series of recent storms dubbed the “beasts from the east.”

“In many ways 2017 was the most challenging year we have faced for 25 years,” Chief Executive Officer Simon Wolfson said in the statement. “A difficult clothing market coincided with self-inflicted product ranging errors and omissions.”

Wolfson said he sees pricing becoming more “benign” in the coming year as the effects of the pound’s devaluation wear off. While retail full-price sales fell 7 percent, online full-price sales rose. The CEO said earnings per share “will modestly move forward.”

“We know that our prices aren’t going to go up significantly this year, and in fact, in the second half, there’ll be no price increases,” Wolfson said by phone. “In the first half, there’s a possibility that prices may be able to come down.”

The company is in talks to acquire two retail spaces from Toys “R” Us, Wolfson said.

Next trails only Marks & Spencer Group Plc in U.K. clothing sales.