Peru’s New Leader Has a Mandate to Fix a Poisoned Political Climate

Peru’s Vice President Martin Vizcarra will assume the nation’s highest office Friday under pressure from politicians, investors and the public to end the political confrontation that forced out his predecessor, and clamp down on corruption.

The 55-year-old engineer-turned-politician is set to don the presidential sash and address the nation in Lima, less than 24 hours after returning from Canada where he was serving as ambassador. Lawmakers awaited Vizcarra’s arrival in Congress after voting 105-11 in favor of accepting the resignation of Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, who quit Wednesday amid allegations he sought to buy votes to avoid impeachment.

Index

Kuczynski clashed with the opposition controlled Congress for much of his 20 months in power as the Carwash bribery scandal ensnared him along with former presidents, politicians and businessmen. Vizcarra now has the opportunity to reset relations with the opposition and spur a recovery in South America’s sixth largest economy.

“Political noise is going to subside as Congress doesn’t have the strength or will to continue with this tension,” said Elmer Cuba, a partner at Lima-based Macroconsult. “They’ve said they will support Vizcarra. I’m very optimistic.”

A mild-mannered, former governor from the south of Peru, Vizcarra joined Kuczynski’s campaign as an adviser in 2015 and was elected first vice president in July 2016. He quit as transportation minister in May last year after a spat with lawmakers over an airport contract and was appointed envoy to Canada in October.

Rebuilding Trust

“We need to support Vizcarra for the sake of governability and we have to rebuild trust because the population demands it,” said Segundo Tapia, a lawmaker with opposition party Popular Force.

Peru’s currency climbed for a fifth straight day, it’s longest streak of gains since October, and stocks rose.

Vizcarra’s first task will be to form a cabinet to accompany him through 2021 when his term ends. He told El Comercio Thursday that may take 10 days.

Governing party lawmaker Gilbert Violeta said maintaining Finance Minister Claudia Cooper would send a good sign to investors and recommended the president includes figures approved by political parties to reduce the risk of confrontation between the legislative and executive branches.

“This obstructionism by Congress caused serious problems and didn’t allow governability over the last year and a half,” Violeta said by phone from Lima. “We have faith things will change. They have to.”

Cuba, who is also a central bank director, said that economic growth should accelerate each quarter this year.

Poisoned Atmosphere

Vizcarra’s honeymoon won’t last, given the “poisoned” politics, and early elections are the most likely scenario, Eileen Gavin, an analyst at Verisk Maplecroft, wrote in a note Thursday

Vizcarra takes office with Peruvians dismayed by politics, and with good reason. His five predecessors as president are all under investigation for money laundering, corruption or human-rights abuses. One is in prison, one has just been released and Peru is seeking the extradition of another from the U.S. Prosecutors have requested an order barring Kuczynski from leaving country while he’s investigated.

Kuczynski, a 79-year-old Wall Street veteran and former finance minister, beat a first attempt at impeachment in December after the revelation that a firm he owned took money from Brazilian builder Odebrecht SA, which doled out hundreds of millions in bribes across the region. His escape was narrow enough to embolden opponents to make a second attempt. Allegations this week he sought to reward politicians in exchange for retaining power finished his career.

Still, lawmakers are also held in low regard, with an approval rating of 14 percent in an Ipsos survey this month. Hector Surichaqui, a 32-year-old Uber driver from Lima, said the president’s first act should be to dissolve Congress and call new parliamentary elections.

“We need new representatives who aren’t linked to all this corruption,” he said.