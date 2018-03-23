Leaders Talk Tariffs and Brexit on Day Two: EU Summit Update

European Union leaders will discuss trade on Friday after they were left in limbo on Thursday awaiting confirmation from U.S. President Donald Trump that the bloc was indeed exempt from the new levies.

Confirmation came at about 4 a.m. U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May was meant to leave on Thursday but is sticking around for the discussion on trade.

Leaders will also turn their attention briefly to Brexit, as they sign off on the next stage of talks.

May scored a relative success late Thursday as EU colleagues supported the U.K.’s assertion that Russia was to blame for the poisoning of a spy in Salisbury, England. Several EU countries, including the Czech Republic, are considering ousting some Russian diplomats, following the U.K.’s lead. Germany’s Angela Merkel said: “we are united in our language, but if necessary also to react together with further action.”

For the latest developments on trade, see our Live Blog. On everything else being discussed at the summit, we will be following developments here.

EU Council President Donald Tusk has arrived (wearing no tie after a late night.) Other leaders are starting to roll in.

Lithuania Says Nations Will Take Steps vs Russia Soon (8:50 a.m.)

President Dalia Grybauskaite tells reporters that countries will take their own measures against Russia soon, after May briefed leaders last night.

“I think discussion was very deep, quite interesting and it’s important we got more detailed information from Prime Minister May,” and it was very good information I mean trustworthy,” she said.

Coming Up:

*Leaders will start coming in from 8 a.m. and the meeting starts at 9 a.m.

*The euro zone is also on the agenda

*Final press conference is expected at 1 p.m.

Earlier:

