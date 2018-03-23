Here's How Markets Are Reacting to U.S.-China Trade-Tariff Plans

The realization of the tit-for-tat trade tariffs between the world’s two largest economies that investors have feared since Donald Trump’s presidential-election win is now reverberating across financial markets.

Japanese, South Korean and Australian stocks slumped Friday morning following the biggest losses in U.S. equities since the early-February downdraft. Investors have sought out haven assets such as the yen and Treasuries. Next up is the opening of Chinese markets, where industries from communication technology to aerospace may move in response to planned U.S. tariffs.

Here’s a look at some of the key moves in global markets so far:

Stock Slump

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index retreated 1.2 percent as of 9:20 a.m. in Tokyo, with broad-based declines across sectors. Technology and industrial shares have taken the brunt of the selling for now.

Japan Woes

Japanese shares bore the brunt of the early losses in Asia, hurt by the strong yen, with the Nikkei 225 Stock Average falling over 3 percent and the Topix index down about 2.5 percent.

U.S. Kick-Off

On Thursday in the U.S., all of the major benchmark indexes closed down over 2 percent, heading back toward the lows seen in February.

Yen Haven

The yen, which often is sought after in times of market stress, broke through the 105 level against the dollar for the first time since November 2016.

Bond Boost

As stocks sold off during the U.S. session on Thursday, Treasuries climbed and those moves extended on Friday morning in Asia. The U.S. 10-year yield fell to around the 2.8 percent level.

Aussie Bonds

Australian government bonds followed their U.S. peers higher, with 10-year yields coming off five basis points.

— With assistance by Cormac Mullen, and Sophie Caronello