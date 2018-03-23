Fed's Bostic Favors Two More Hikes in 2018 If His Forecast Met

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said he favors two additional interest-rate hikes this year based on his moderate economic forecast, though additional or fewer increases could be appropriate depending on the pace of growth.

“My forecast had three moves for this year,’’ Bostic told reporters on Friday after a speech in Knoxville, Tennessee. “To the extent growth accelerates more than our models predict, then four could be prudent. If it comes in less than our models predict, then two could be prudent. I’m really keeping an open mind as to what the path should look like, all in the context of getting us back to a more neutral stance. The pace will be determined by how the economy evolves.’’

Raphael Bostic Photographer: Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg

Bostic supported the Federal Open Market Committee decision this week to raise interest rates for the first time this year, to a range of 1.5 percent to 1.75 percent. The committee penciled in two additional rate hikes for 2018 and forecast a steeper path of increases in 2019 and 2020 because of an improving economic outlook.

Be Patient

The Atlanta Fed leader said he looks for borrowing costs to rise over time to a neutral rate of about 2.25 percent to 2.75 percent, which is less than the FOMC’s estimate of a long-term rate of around 2.9 percent. While most Fed policy makers see the likelihood of overshooting that rate in 2020, Bostic said he would be patient before moving too fast.

“Once we get to neutral, we should step back and take a look to see how the economy is performing,’’ he said. “If there are signs the economy is overheating, then we should act to tighten a little bit. But if not, I would be comfortable staying at neutral until we see those signs. That is at least a year away from now and possibly more.’’

Bostic said he has become a bit less worried that trade policy will hurt growth seriously, urging a “wait-and-see attitude,’’ as six countries and the European Union have become exempt from steel and aluminum tariffs.

“The nature of the tariff moderated, so my tone moderated,’’ he told reporters. “If the reach is less broad, then the impacts would be less broad. Protectionism tends not to benefit anyone in the longer term.’’

Economic Growth

Bostic said he expects U.S. economic growth this year of 2.5 percent to 2.75 percent, with fiscal policy giving a small boost. While inflation has been moving up to the Fed’s 2 percent target, he pointed out that some persistent forces that are not fully understood are keeping price gains low.

“Inflation is not showing signs of spiking,’’ he said. “Wages are not showing signs of spiking in a dramatic way.’’

Bostic said he agreed with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s comment in his press conference that the U.S. isn’t on the cusp of a pickup in inflation.

Bostic, a former professor at the University of Southern California, helped to formulate housing policies from 2009 to 2012, responding to the deepest recession since the 1930s, as part of the Obama administration. He took charge of the Atlanta Fed last June.