Denmark Says Foreign State Targets Universities in Cyberattack

By
Christian Wienberg

Denmark says staff at its universities have been targeted in a cyberattack conducted by a foreign state.

A foreign power has had access to “several” email accounts of current and former university staff members after successful phishing attacks dating back to the period 2014-2016, the Danish Defence Intelligence Service said in a statement Friday. Authorities have now contacted the affected staff.

Russia Was Behind 2017 Cyberattack on Maersk, Denmark Says

