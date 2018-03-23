Denmark Says Foreign State Targets Universities in Cyberattack

Denmark Says Foreign State Targets Universities in CyberattackBy
Denmark says staff at its universities have been targeted in a cyberattack conducted by a foreign state.
A foreign power has had access to “several” email accounts of current and former university staff members after successful phishing attacks dating back to the period 2014-2016, the Danish Defence Intelligence Service said in a statement Friday. Authorities have now contacted the affected staff.
