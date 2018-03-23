Credit Suisse CEO's 2017 Pay Drops 5% in Overhaul's Third Year

Credit Suisse Group AG’s Tidjane Thiam saw his pay fall last year as the chief executive officer navigates his firm through the third and final year of a major restructuring.

Thiam received 9.7 million Swiss francs ($10.2 million) for 2017, including long-term awards from previous years, according to the bank’s compensation report published on Friday. That’s 5 percent less than a year earlier. The bank said that CEO compensation would “return to levels in line with the expected improvement,” in the bank’s performance.

The bank posted a third-consecutive loss for 2017, driven by a writedown of tax assets in the U.S., with the firm’s struggles keeping executive compensation in the spotlight. The bank’s executive board waived 40 percent of its short-term and long-term bonuses to quell criticism from shareholders last year. Swiss laws introduced in 2015 require companies listed in the country to give shareholders a binding vote on board and executive pay.

Following the uproar last year Credit Suisse announced on Friday that it sounded out investors and implemented changes to its compensation policy. The bank dropped capital metrics for its short-term incentives and increased the importance of the bank’s cost targets as an incentive. It introduced also new components for the long-term incentives including return on tangible equity.

Thiam’s proposed pay reflects “his strong performance” against several measures, “while also recognizing that the Group is still in a transition phase,” the chairman of the compensation committee Kai S. Nargolwala said in the compensation report.

The cut for 2016 was the second in a row for Thiam, who voluntarily took less than his target compensation for 2015 as a gesture of solidarity with the firm’s traders, who also faced a drop in their bonus pool. In 2016 the cut stemmed from shareholder groups who criticised the pay.

The overall compensation pool for the executive board fell 4.3 percent to 69.9 million francs, reflecting the cut in long-term incentives from last year, according to the report. Bonuses climbed 50 percent and are awarded based on metrics like the bank’s CET1 ratio and adjusted pretax profits.

Thiam’s compares to 14.2 million francs Sergio Ermotti, the CEO at cross-town rival UBS, received.