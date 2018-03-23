China Renaissance Is Said to Seek H.K. IPO as Soon as This Year

By
Lulu Yilun Chen

China Renaissance, the boutique bank behind some of the country’s biggest deals, is seeking a Hong Kong initial public offering as soon as this year, people familiar with the matter said.

The company is seeking a valuation of $1.5 billion to $2 billion, the people said, asking to not be identified as the details are private. China Renaissance declined to comment.

Founded in 2004 by Bao Fan, a former banker at Morgan Stanley, China Renaissance’s deals include the 2015 merger of Didi and Kuaidi to create the country’s biggest ride-hailing firm. In that deal, it worked for both sides and took fees from each. It was also the matchmaker for Meituan and Dianping, which merged at a $15 billion valuation in the same year.

The bank also worked as an adviser to JD.com Inc. when it sold a stake to Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Tencent-Backed Meituan Is Said to Seek an IPO at $60 Billion

    Quotes from this Article
    Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal.
    LEARN MORE
    Have a confidential news tip?
    Get in touch with our reporters.