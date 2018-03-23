charted
Bullish on Sterling
The pound is set to benefit from two Bank of England rate increases this year, according to some analystsBy
The pound’s outlook is looking bright if you believe analysts who are forecasting that an interest-rate increase by the Bank of England in May won’t be the last this year. Danske Bank A/S sees another increase in November and sterling climbing to $1.49 by the end of this year from about $1.41. It isn’t alone in its hawkish outlook, with 15 of 41 respondents in a Bloomberg survey predicting at least two increases this year.
