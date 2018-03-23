Bullish on Sterling

The pound’s outlook is looking bright if you believe analysts who are forecasting that an interest-rate increase by the Bank of England in May won’t be the last this year. Danske Bank A/S sees another increase in November and sterling climbing to $1.49 by the end of this year from about $1.41. It isn’t alone in its hawkish outlook, with 15 of 41 respondents in a Bloomberg survey predicting at least two increases this year.