Attorney General Jeff Sessions Announces Regulation That Bans Bump Stock Devices

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a rule to ban bump-stock devices for guns, Bloomberg News’ Katherine Tam reports.



In a statement, Sessions said the U.S. Justice Department is proposing to amend the rules by clarifying that bump stocks fall within the definition of a “machine gun” under federal law.



The DOJ says if the proposal is made final, bump-stock-type devices would be effectively banned under federal law and current holders of bump-stock-type devices would be required to surrender, destroy, or otherwise render the devices permanently inoperable.



