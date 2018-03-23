charted
A Reason to Be Upbeat About U.S. Manufacturing
Durable goods shipments are outpacing inventory growth, and that’s good news for factoriesBy
The pace of durable goods shipments from American factory floors exceeded inventory growth for a second month in February, indicating production will stay strong. The government’s durable goods report on Friday showed the inventory-to-sales ratio slipped to 1.64 months, the lowest in more than three years. Recent data from the Federal Reserve show output at the nation’s factories advanced 1.2 percent in February, the most in four months.
