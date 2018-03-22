Zambian Opposition Files Motion to Impeach President Lungu

Motion to be tabled by lawmakers in parliament on March 28

Zambia’s main opposition party filed a motion in parliament to impeach President Edgar Lungu, saying he violated the constitution.

The proposal comes up for debate March 28, according to a copy of the document seen by Bloomberg and confirmed by Gary Nkombo, the whip for the United Party for National Development who filed the motion and UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s deputy press secretary, Brian Mwiinga. Lungu’s spokesman, Amos Chanda, didn’t respond to calls or a text message seeking comment outside normal business hours.

The UPND got the signatures of one-third of Zambia’s lawmakers in support of the motion, according to the document. Zambia’s constitutions requires the support of two-thirds of members of parliament for a motion to succeed.