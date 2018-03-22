Aramco Says All Facilities Safe After Report of Yemeni Attack

Members of the Saudi national guard man a checkpoint at a border post on the Saudi-Yemen border in Najran, Saudi Arabia.

All oil, natural gas and refining facilities in Saudi Arabia are safe and operating normally, state-run Saudi Aramco said, after Shiite rebels in neighboring Yemen were reported to have fired a missile at a company facility near the border.

Yemen’s Shiite forces said earlier that they fired a ballistic missile aimed at an Aramco installation in the border area of Najran in Saudi Arabia, according to a news agency under the rebels’ control. The report didn’t offer details of the target. Aramco didn’t mention the reported attack in its statement.

The energy giant known officially as Saudi Arabian Oil Co., which is preparing for what could be the world’s biggest initial public offering, operates a loading facility in Najran, according to its website. Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, produces most of its crude in the country’s east, about 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) from the border area with Yemen.

Yemen’s rebels, who are battling a Saudi-led coalition, have fired multiple missiles at the kingdom over the past three years, many of which the Saudi military has intercepted.