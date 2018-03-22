Wilbur Ross to China: Boost U.S. Gas Imports to Please Trump

What would it take for China to make President Donald Trump smile? Buy more natural gas, for a start, says Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross.

The “simplest” solution for China to reduce the trade deficit with the U.S. is to divert product purchases from other countries to America, Ross said during an interview with Bloomberg TV after Trump ordered tariffs on at least $50 billion in Chinese imports. Buying more U.S. liquefied natural gas would be a step in that direction, he said.

“China needs to import very, very large amounts of LNG and from their point it would be very logical to import more of it from us, if for no reason other than to diversify their sources of supply,” Ross said. “It would also have the side effect of reducing the deficit.”

China is already the third-biggest importer of U.S. LNG, behind only Mexico and South Korea. In February, Cheniere Energy Inc. became the first U.S. gas exporter to sign a long-term deal with China, agreeing to supply China National Petroleum Corp. with 1.2 million metric tons a year through 2043.