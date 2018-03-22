Trump-China Trade War Sends Jitters Through U.S. Equity Futures

A jittery overnight session for U.S. stock futures again turned volatile just before dawn in New York, as investors braced for an announcement from President Donald Trump that could levy tariffs on more than 100 types of Chinese goods.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index fell as much as 0.8 percent to a session low in early London trading after Trump was said to impose about $50 billions of tariffs against China. Contracts on the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped as much as 0.8 percent, while those on the Nasdaq 100 Index fell as much as 1 percent.

“Investors are increasingly nervous about the escalation in the narrative towards a trade war between the U.S. and China, it makes markets quite volatile,” Stephane Ekolo, equity strategist at TFS Derivatives, said by phone.

While trade was the most proximate explanation, declines in index futures were a continuation of almost two months of volatility that has often defied easy explanation. Along with protectionism, a hodgepodge of concerns are weighing on sentiment, including Facebook’s privacy travails, anxiety about Federal Reserve policy and concern about stock valuations.

Thursday’s retreat worsened after data showed France’s private-sector economy cooled in March as manufacturing grew at the weakest pace in a year. A composite purchasing managers’ index by IHS Markit dropped to 56.2 from 57.3, below the median estimate of 57.0 in a Bloomberg survey. Service providers maintained a sharper rate of growth than factories, though both sectors saw a slowdown.