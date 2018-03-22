The Daily Prophet: Market's Wall of Worry Keeps Getting Higher

Stock markets in the U.S. and much of the rest of the world tumbled on Thursday by the most in six weeks. Pundits pointed to the potential for a nasty trade war between the U.S. and China as the reason for the weakness, but one could honestly point to any number of items that are combining to challenge the Goldilocks-like environment that has acted as a tailwind for markets and the economy for much of the past 12 to 15 months.



President Donald Trump ordered tariffs on about $50 billion in Chinese goods, and markets are on tenterhooks waiting to see how the Asian nation will respond. Now, there are signs that Europe’s economy, which recovered strongly last year, might be rolling over after a report showed the euro area’s private-sector economy grew at the slowest pace in 14 months in March. Japanese manufacturing also lost steam. Citigroup's economic surprise index for major economies, which measures the data that exceed forecasts relative to those that miss, has dropped to its lowest since August. Last year’s market leaders, technology companies, are under siege as shares of Facebook tumble amid revelations that the data of millions of users were obtained by a political consulting firm linked to Trump. The Federal Reserve just raised interest rates again and shows no signs of slowing down. John Dowd, Trump's lead attorney against Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, resigned. “Tariffs are just one big chunk of ugly news the markets have to contend with,” Michael Purves, the chief global strategist at Weeden & Co., told Bloomberg Television.



At least Pacific Investment Management Co., one of the world’s largest bond firms, isn’t too worried. It said that global growth is likely to continue with no signs of a recession in the next six months to 12 months, according to Bloomberg News’ John Gittelsohn. “The synchronized global expansion, which shifted into higher gear last year, will therefore almost certainly enter its 10th year this June,” Joachim Fels and Andrew Balls wrote in a Pimco report released Thursday. “Still-favorable financial conditions and fiscal support suggest that rumors of a sudden death of Goldilocks are exaggerated.”



BONDS ARE HOT AGAIN

Given up for dead just a few weeks ago, bonds are back in demand as investors seek a haven. The Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Bond Index is positive for both the month and the year. Digging deeper, returns this month have been led by super-safe government debt, a sure sign that investors are concerned about the outlook. And digging even deeper, the gap between short- and long-term U.S. Treasury yields is narrowing again. That’s worrisome because a shrinking yield curve is generally seen as a precursor to slower economic growth. At 55 basis points, the gap between two- and 10-year yields is about the narrowest since 2007. “The Fed’s purported three to four hikes this year beginning in March are likely exaggerated,” Bill Gross, the billionaire bond manager who runs the Janus Henderson Global Unconstrained Bond Fund, wrote in an investment outlook released Thursday. “The U.S. and global economies are too highly leveraged to stand more than a 2 percent Fed funds level in a 2 percent inflationary world.” Gross said a rate above 2 percent, versus the current range of 1.5 percent to 1.75 percent, risks destabilizing the U.S. economy, slowing emerging-market growth and prompting premature rate hikes by the European Central Bank and other developed economies.



YEN STRENGTH

Here’s another worrisome sign: The yen gained on Thursday, matching its strong level against the dollar since 2016. Against a basket of nine developed-market currencies, the yen has risen over the past week, one month and three months. The currency is known as a haven in times of crisis because of Japan's status as the world’s largest creditor nation, with net external assets equivalent to more than 60 percent of gross domestic product. What’s notable about the yen’s appreciation is that it occurred even though the Nikkei Japan Purchasing Managers Index for manufacturers showed a preliminary reading of 53.2 for March, down from 54.1 in February. Will the gains last? That may depend on a hastily arranged trip to Washington next month by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after two surprise announcements by Trump: That he’d meet their mutual adversary Kim Jong Un, the North Korean leader, and levy tariffs on Japanese steel and aluminum. The moves could shake the pillars of trade and security that underpin a 70-year-old alliance Abe was counting on to buttress against a rising China, according to Bloomberg News’ Isabel Reynolds.



COMMODITY CONCERNS

The Bloomberg Commodity Index fell on Thursday, and the strategists at Bank of New York Mellon are worried that the market for raw materials may be signaling that it’s 2008 all over again -- at least when it comes to the economy. While the U.S.’s plan for more tariffs on China hasn’t yet fully reverberated through global markets, some commodities and related measures are already looking fragile. That may be an early indication of an economic slowdown, according to the firm as reported by Bloomberg News’ Joanna Ossinger. Raw materials “prices appear to be getting ready to challenge their weak uptrends from 2016,” Simon Derrick, the bank’s chief currency strategist, wrote in a note Thursday. “Similar indications in 2008 provided an early warning of slowing growth.” The Baltic Dry Index -- a gauge of freight costs -- has been under pressure since December, Derrick notes. Metals including copper, iron ore and gold started to suffer not long after amid reports and announcements about restrictive U.S. trade measures. Derrick believes the current situation recalls July 2008, when “everything appeared to be rosy” but reports emerged that the beginning of the U.S. driving season in May saw the third-largest year-over-year drop in miles driven in 66 years. The Baltic Dry Index was down 30 percent from its May peak by then.



RUSSIA MAY SURPRISE

Russia’s central bank meets on Friday and is widely expected to cut rates for the fifth time. What’s interesting is that despite chopping nominal rates by 2.50 percentage points over the last year, the central bank has barely made a dent in the real cost of borrowing because inflation has plunged just as fast, according to Blomberg News’ Anna Andrianova. As such, policy makers may even be teeing up a surprise reduction of 50 basis points to 7 percent, according to Credit Suisse Group AG and 4CAST-RGE. After a couple of years of a “moderately tight” stance, Russia’s real borrowing costs are now among the highest globally, a constraint on an economy sputtering after recession. Pressure to ease policy further is on the rise in Russia. President Vladimir Putin, in a landmark speech days before an election he won easily this month, urged the central bank “to gradually cut interest rates and make loans more affordable” while working with the government on jump-starting economic growth. Gross domestic product rose an annual 1.5 percent in February, a deceleration after a downward-revised gain of 1.9 percent in the previous month, according to the Economy Ministry.



TEA LEAVES

Markets heard from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday after the central bank raised rates. Now, investors will hear from four other central bank officials Friday. First up is Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee. The economists at Bloomberg Intelligence note that Bostic chose to remain vague on the number of rate increases he estimates this year by saying two to four hikes were on the table. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, a non-voter, will participate in a moderated Q&A in New York. BI says his preferred path for monetary policy diverges from the central view on the FOMC. Instead, he favors a less aggressive approach to interest-rate normalization. Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan discusses "U.S. Macroeconomic Trends and Their Implications for U.S. Monetary Policy" in Frankfurt. The BI economists say that while he isn't a voting member of the FOMC, his views are reflect the moderate-hawk contingent at the Fed, which will have significant sway over the policy trajectory in 2018. Earlier this year, he advocated raising rates at least three times in 2018. Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren, a non-voter, will speak at the International Research Forum in Washington. BI says Rosengren has recently become somewhat more hawkish than the FOMC consensus due to financial stability concerns.

