Tencent Holdings Ltd. shares fell as much as 4.6 percent intraday Thursday after Asia’s most valuable company warned that growing investments in content and technology will compress margins. The Shenzhen-based company saw its gross margin fall to 47.4 percent during its latest quarter, the lowest level in at least a decade and nearly 12 percent lower than the same quarter last year. Gross margins are expected to fall further during each of the next four quarters, according to the average analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.