Steel Stocks Tumble as U.S. Tariff Waivers Water Down Benefits

U.S. Steel Corp. led declines by American producers of the metal as the government said it will shield a list of allies from import tariffs, eroding the benefits to domestic mills.

U.S. Steel slumped 8 percent at 11:34 a.m. in New York, while AK Steel Holding Corp. and top U.S. iron-ore producer Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. lost more than 6 percent. Chicago-based Century Aluminum Co. tumbled 14 percent.

The U.S. will “ pause the imposition” of steel and aluminum tariffs that take effect Friday for Europe, Australia, South Korea, Argentina and Brazil, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told the Senate Finance Committee on Thursday. Brazilian steelmakers Cia. Siderurgica Nacional SA and Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA rallied.

U.S. Is World's Biggest Steel Importer As Trump weighs tariffs, these are the top-12 countries sending shipments Source: U.S. Commerce Department

Trump announced earlier this month he was imposing a 25 percent tariff on imported steel and 10 percent on aluminum but exempted Canada and Mexico as long as they agreed to an updated North American Free Trade Agreement. He also left the door open for allies to negotiate their own exemptions, sparking a furious lobbying effort by trading partners like the European Union, which is threatening retaliation if it’s hit by the duties.