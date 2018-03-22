The love affair British politicians have enjoyed with fintech since the financial crisis has cooled. While four years ago, George Osborne could be spotted withdrawing some Bitcoin at an ATM or cheering on startups in Canary Wharf, his successor Philip Hammond popped up a conference this week to talk regulation.

Cryptocurrencies will be kept on a leash by a special task force, common industry standards will be set for banks and startups, and "robo-regulation" will help fintech firms police themselves. The message is: let fintech firms innovate -- but in a regulated way.

Fair enough, in theory. It seems unworkable and undesirable to regulate fintech in exactly the same way as banks, so why not let coders have a go? Machines are already helping regulators comb through regulatory filings to analyze reporting behaviors and tonality of language.

For companies, it's a tempting prospect, but they will need to tread carefully.

The problem is what to do with the human in an automated system. Studies have shown that humans react differently -- even lazily -- when removed from the chain of responsibility. There's a danger in letting automation relieve the human burden at both ends, whether it's the regulator who might have less incentive to make spot checks, or the company whose compliance department is only stirred into action when the algorithm detects a problem.

The human element is also important in watching for errors that can turn into negative feedback loops if allowed to spread. The financial industry has had its share of flash crashes, fat-finger trading errors and computer bugs; it's hard to imagine robot regulation not having its own hiccups and mistakes.

We've already seen false positives in the world of regulation, like the small-business owner bumped off a bank's account list after flunking a compliance check-list.

It's easy to see the motivation bankers and politicians have for giving the robots more oversight: cost. Bain estimates that compliance accounts for as much as 20 percent of the cost of running a bank.

Resources Matter The U.K. FCA regulator oversees about 15 firms for every one of its staff Source: FCA Annual Report

But cost-cutting shouldn't deprive regulators of resources. The FCA, for example, regulates the conduct of more than 56,000 businesses, and is the prudential regulator for more than 18,000 of them. It has a staff of about 3,635 -- one employee for every 15 firms. They are paid a median salary of 65,000 pounds, less than what you would expect to see at a big investment bank. We should take care not to stretch that ratio if fintech firms hope to one day guard the savings of widows and orphans.

There are good reasons to take robo-regulation seriously. Lawyers are expensive, and innovation isn't cheap. But regulators should remember to keep people in the right places, even if they can't be everywhere.

