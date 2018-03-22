Rising U.S. Home Prices

Depending on whether you’re a home seller or buyer, you might have reason to celebrate or despair. Driven by a supply crunch and gains in the West and Southwest, U.S. house prices jumped 7.3 percent in January from a year earlier, data from the Federal Housing Finance Agency showed Thursday. In the Mountain region, which includes Colorado, Nevada and Arizona, prices were up 10 percent, while the Pacific area saw them climb 9.4 percent.