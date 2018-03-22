Pfizer Doesn't Have to Be Stuck With Its Consumer Business

And then there was one. Or maybe none?

The bidding war Pfizer Inc. hoped to stoke for its consumer health-care business -- which has been on the block since October -- hasn't materialized. British consumer-products maker Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, which only wanted a piece of it, on Wednesday announced it had terminated talks. GlaxoSmithKline PLC may be the only firm bidder for the unit now.

That doesn't mean Pfizer should hang onto the business in the hope conditions will improve. If Glaxo's offer is reasonable, then Pfizer should consider it. If not, then a spin-off is still very much a viable option.

The reasons for getting rid of the business remain strong.

Pfizer needs M&A to supplement a weak pipeline of newer and in-development drugs. And it's more likely than other big pharma firms to attempt a big consolidating deal. Any streamlining it can do, or cash it can raise, ahead of time will help. And splitting off this slower-growing business will flatter future revenue growth and profit margins.

Few details are available about Glaxo's reported bid. But it may not be everything Pfizer hoped. Glaxo is constrained financially and by the fact that its consumer business is partially owned by Novartis AG. And Glaxo will almost certainly use the dearth of bidders to try to do this deal on the cheap.

Still, even a weak bid could be preferable to keeping the business in limbo. A spin-off, meanwhile, is not as clean or immediately remunerative as a sale. But it's a good option that would net Pfizer both immediate return and long-term upside if it keeps a stake.

Pfizer's 2013 IPO of animal-health business Zoetis Inc. has been a smashing success, outperforming other U.S. spin-offs, which have themselves topped the broader market lately:

Such a track record should boost investor interest in a consumer-health spin-off. Pfizer's consumer unit generates nearly $3.5 billion in annual sales, owns blue-chip brands such as Advil, and is the fifth-largest consumer health-care business by global market share. It is more than capable of standing on its own. Liberated from Pfizer's many other priorities, it may even have a better chance of growing.

It's a buyer's market right now for consumer health-care divisions, with Merck KGaA shopping its own and potential purchasers scarce. Johnson & Johnson would have antitrust issues given its substantial overlap with Pfizer's business. Reckitt is constrained by its recent purchase of Mead Johnson Nutrition Co. The Procter & Gamble Co. is restructuring. And Sanofi is still digesting an expensive string of acquisitions. A spin-off would let Pfizer wait out adverse conditions and net an immediate return. It would also free the company from the need to continue investing in a business it doesn't want.

This process hasn't gone how Pfizer hoped. But it can still make the best of the tricky hand it was dealt.

