Pimco Sees More Goldilocks Growth With Recession Beyond Horizon

Rates likely to remain low even as global recovery rolls on

Global growth is likely to continue with no signs of a recession in the next six months to 12 months, according to an economic outlook from Pacific Investment Management Co.

“The synchronized global expansion, which shifted into higher gear last year, will therefore almost certainly enter its 10th year this June,” Joachim Fels and Andrew Balls wrote in Pimco’s report released Thursday. “Still-favorable financial conditions and fiscal support suggest that rumors of a sudden death of Goldilocks are exaggerated.”

Pimco revised upward its forecast for 2018 growth in the U.S., Europe, U.K. and China from a projection in its last outlook in December. It also lowered this year’s estimates for Mexico and India.

Pimco Sees 2018 Goldilocks Economy Barring Zombie Apocalypse

Policy makers will likely keep interest rates relatively low amid high levels of debt, slow productivity growth and a low saving rate.

“We continue to think that, in spite of the post-crisis recovery, economies will need lower rates than in the pre-crisis period in order to maintain growth,” Fels and Ball wrote.

For investors, recommendations include: