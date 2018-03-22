Olive Garden Will Drop ‘Buy One Take One’ Deal

The Italian chain is looking to rely less on promotions

Olive Garden is dropping its popular “Buy One Take One” offer this quarter, a sign that restaurant chains are willing to sacrifice some customer traffic in order to wean themselves off promotions.

The company is pursuing an everyday value strategy, meaning it wants customers to feel like they’re getting a good deal on their food without a special offer, according to the Italian chain’s parent, Darden Restaurants Inc.

“It may have have a short-term impact on traffic,” Darden Chief Executive Officer Gene Lee said on a conference call Thursday. “I’m encouraged by Olive Garden’s momentum.”

The move is a gamble for a business that posted disappointing results last quarter. Both Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse, Darden’s two biggest brands, posted smaller comparable-sales increases than analysts predicted. Harsh winter weather hurt results in January and February, the company said.

The tepid performance sent shares of Darden down as much as 5.8 percent to $87.87 on Thursday, marking the worst intraday decline since September. The stock had already fallen 2.8 percent this year before the latest tumble.

In all, Olive Garden is cutting its promotional offers from nine to six this fiscal year, so the deals aren’t disappearing altogether. The chain is currently offering $8.99 dinners for those who dine between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. It’s a time when the restaurants aren’t typically busy, management said on Thursday’s call.