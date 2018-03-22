Norway's Wealth Fund Voted Against Musk's $2.6 Billion Award

Norway’s $1 trillion fund voted against granting Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk stock options valued at $2.6 billion.

The world’s biggest wealth fund was in the minority, as investors holding a majority of the shares that were voted at Wednesday’s special meeting in Fremont, California, supported the performance award. The Norwegian fund held 0.48 percent of Tesla’s stock at the end of 2017.

The award won’t vest unless a set of ambitious financial goals are met. It was backed by some large Tesla investors who said it would help Musk drive the company forward, while critics said it was to generous.

