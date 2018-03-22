Lyft Free Rides Support ’March For Our Lives’ Gun Control Rally

Lyft Inc. is offering free rides on Saturday in support of "March For Our Lives," a gun control rally organized by survivors of the Parkland shooting.

The San Francisco-based ride-hailing company partnered with event organizers and committed as much as $1.5 million in free rides to any of the 50 cities participating in the demonstration.

“Your bravery and intelligence have provided a renewed and much needed hope for our future, Lyft co-founders John Zimmer and Logan Green wrote in a letter to the students attending the rally on March 24. ”We are incredibly grateful for the example you are setting.”

Students must RSVP ahead of time to book their free ride and receive their code before the $1.5 million commitment is met.