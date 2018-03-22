Brazil’s Supreme Court to Rule on Lula’s Request to Avoid Prison

Former president may go to prison as soon as next week

Brazil’s highest court on Thursday will rule on former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s request to avoid imprisonment, a decision that will likely make or break his bid to return to country’s presidency.

Once the country’s most popular leader, Lula is still the front-runner in opinion polls ahead of the October general election. Eleven Supreme Court judges will begin debating the habeas corpus request by the former head of state, who lost a similar request earlier this month. In January an appeals court upheld Lula’s graft conviction and extended his jail sentence to over 12 years.

Lula’s ongoing legal travails continue to draw massive media attention, an indication of how the former union leader still dominates Brazilian politics and could shape this year’s election. A ruling against Lula could spell his imprisonment as early as next week. On the other hand, a ruling in his favor would likely allow him to campaign as a free man, for himself or others. He has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and insists charges are politically motivated.

Investors are closely watching the outcome of the court decision, for Lula has pledged to reverse many of the current administration’s market-friendly policies and austerity measures. The more likely Lula’s imprisonment has become, the more financial markets have rallied in recent months.

Lula accepted his party’s nomination as its presidential candidate a day after the appeals court ruling in January, and has vowed to battle to the end.